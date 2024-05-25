Left Menu

Two Arrested in Assam for IPL Betting Scandal

In Assam's Dhubri district, two people, Sahidul Islam and Mozidul Islam, were arrested for their involvement in IPL betting. Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force apprehended them from their homes in Bilasipara. Items seized included five mobile phones, bank passbooks, a chequebook, and PAN cards.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-05-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 16:49 IST
Two Arrested in Assam for IPL Betting Scandal
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested in Assam's Dhubri district on Saturday for their alleged involvement in betting during IPL matches, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) apprehended the two persons from their homes in the Bilasipara area.

Those arrested were identified as Sahidul Islam and Mozidul Islam, police said.

Among the items seized from them were five mobile phones, passbooks of three different banks, a chequebook and PAN cards.

The duo was handed to the Bilasipara police station by the STF for further action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

