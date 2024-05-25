Two Arrested in Assam for IPL Betting Scandal

Two persons were arrested in Assam's Dhubri district on Saturday for their alleged involvement in betting during IPL matches, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) apprehended the two persons from their homes in the Bilasipara area.

Those arrested were identified as Sahidul Islam and Mozidul Islam, police said.

Among the items seized from them were five mobile phones, passbooks of three different banks, a chequebook and PAN cards.

The duo was handed to the Bilasipara police station by the STF for further action.

