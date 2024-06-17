Andy Murray Eyes a Fitting Farewell at Wimbledon or Paris Olympics
Britain's Andy Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and double Olympic gold medallist, has hinted he may retire after the Wimbledon or Paris Olympics. Competing at these prestigious events would provide a fitting end to his illustrious career. The All England Club plans to honor him if Wimbledon is indeed his farewell.
Britain's Andy Murray has said it would be a fitting end to his career if he bowed out at Wimbledon or the Paris Olympics. The 37-year-old Scot, a three-time Grand Slam champion and double Olympic gold medallist, said in February that he was unlikely to continue playing after the summer.
Murray is set to compete at the Games having been named in Britain's team on Sunday and said the prospect of competing at Paris had been a real motivation for him. "Probably if I was going to finish my career I would rather finish at Wimbledon or an Olympic Games - to me that would probably be more fitting," Murray, who won gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016, told BBC Sport.
"I've had amazing experiences and memories from Wimbledon, but also being part of British Olympics teams. To get a chance to compete at a fifth one is a reason to stay motivated and continue playing." Wimbledon runs from July 1-14 at the All England Club. The Olympic tennis tournament begins on July 27 and ends on Aug. 4 at Roland Garros.
All England Lawn Tennis Club chief executive Sally Bolton revealed on Thursday that they have plans to honour Murray, if this year's tournament turns out to be a farewell to the 2013 and 2016 champion. "I think in lots of careers, retirement is something you celebrate and people really look forward to that day – that's not something I feel. I love playing tennis," Murray added.
"Ultimately, if physically you're not able to play to the level you want to, the results are not as you wish, those things factor into the decision."
