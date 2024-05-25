Left Menu

Rajasthan Reservation Row: OBC Muslim Reclassification Sparks Debate

Amid ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Rajasthan's Social Justice Minister Avinash Gehlot announced a review of OBC classifications for certain Muslim groups, initially granted by Congress governments from 1997 to 2013. The review has sparked debate with BJP accused of engaging in communal politics, while opposition demands accountability from the central government.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-05-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 17:45 IST
Rajasthan Reservation Row: OBC Muslim Reclassification Sparks Debate
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a tug of war over reservations between the BJP and opposition parties in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, a Rajasthan minister on Saturday said the classification of certain Muslim groups under the OBC category would be reviewed in the state.

Social justice and empowerment minister of Rajasthan Avinash Gehlot said that previous Congress governments gave OBC reservation to Muslim castes from 1997 to 2013 as part of appeasement politics and now it will be reviewed.

''Baba Saheb Ambedkar had written in the Constitution that reservation benefits cannot be given to any caste or class on the basis of religion, but from 1997 to 2013, Congress included Muslim castes in the OBC category,'' Gehlot was qiuoted as saying in a video.

''The 14 castes of Muslims have been included in the OBC category. We have complaints and the department is getting the verification done,'' he said, adding that a high-level committee will be formed on the matter.

When contacted, the minister said that giving reservation ''on the basis of religion is unconstitutional'' and should be reviewed.

Reacting to it, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra said that the BJP was doing 'Hindu-Muslim' politics out of fear of its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections instead of giving an account of the work done by the central government.

''Regardless of your Hindu-Muslim politics, done out of fear of defeat, INDIA alliance will form the government. The people are demanding an account of the last 10 years. It is demanding answers on inflation, unemployment and bad governance,'' he said.

AIMIM's state general secretary Kashif Zuberi said it will protest against the review. He said that the BJP should review its election manifesto instead of taking decisions to target one religion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024