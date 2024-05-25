Rajasthan Reservation Row: OBC Muslim Reclassification Sparks Debate
Amid ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Rajasthan's Social Justice Minister Avinash Gehlot announced a review of OBC classifications for certain Muslim groups, initially granted by Congress governments from 1997 to 2013. The review has sparked debate with BJP accused of engaging in communal politics, while opposition demands accountability from the central government.
- Country:
- India
Amid a tug of war over reservations between the BJP and opposition parties in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, a Rajasthan minister on Saturday said the classification of certain Muslim groups under the OBC category would be reviewed in the state.
Social justice and empowerment minister of Rajasthan Avinash Gehlot said that previous Congress governments gave OBC reservation to Muslim castes from 1997 to 2013 as part of appeasement politics and now it will be reviewed.
''Baba Saheb Ambedkar had written in the Constitution that reservation benefits cannot be given to any caste or class on the basis of religion, but from 1997 to 2013, Congress included Muslim castes in the OBC category,'' Gehlot was qiuoted as saying in a video.
''The 14 castes of Muslims have been included in the OBC category. We have complaints and the department is getting the verification done,'' he said, adding that a high-level committee will be formed on the matter.
When contacted, the minister said that giving reservation ''on the basis of religion is unconstitutional'' and should be reviewed.
Reacting to it, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra said that the BJP was doing 'Hindu-Muslim' politics out of fear of its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections instead of giving an account of the work done by the central government.
''Regardless of your Hindu-Muslim politics, done out of fear of defeat, INDIA alliance will form the government. The people are demanding an account of the last 10 years. It is demanding answers on inflation, unemployment and bad governance,'' he said.
AIMIM's state general secretary Kashif Zuberi said it will protest against the review. He said that the BJP should review its election manifesto instead of taking decisions to target one religion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- reservation
- OBC
- Muslim
- classification
- elections
- Gehlot
- Congress
- BJP
- review
ALSO READ
Kotia Voters to Exercise Franchise in Both AP, Odisha Elections on May 13
Odisha poised to make electoral history in Lok Sabha, Assembly elections: PM
Opposition Leaders' Imprisonment Threatened by Kejriwal if BJP Triumphs in Lok Sabha Elections
BJP Set to Dominate South India, Emerge as Largest Party in LS Elections: Amit Shah
SP Chief Declares Lok Sabha Elections a 'National Crusade', Calls for Members' Commitment to Transform India's Destiny