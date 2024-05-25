Left Menu

Heavy seas batter U.S. Gaza maritime aid mission, CENTCOM says

Reuters | Tampa | Updated: 25-05-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Heavy seas battered the U.S. maritime humanitarian mission to Gaza on Saturday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said, with four vessels serving a floating aid delivery pier breaking free from their moorings.

No injuries were reported and the aid pier remains fully functional, CENTCOM said in a statement, adding that no U.S. personnel would enter Gaza.

Two of the affected vessels were now anchored on the beach near the pier and the other two were beached on the coast of Israel near Ashkelon, CENTCOM said, adding that efforts to recover the vessels were under way with assistance from the Israeli Navy.

