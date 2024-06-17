Tragic Train Collision in West Bengal: Five Dead, Dozens Injured

At least five people lost their lives and approximately 30 others were injured following a collision between a goods train and the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal on Monday, according to police sources.

The crash occurred when the locomotive of the goods train struck the rear compartments of the express train, causing three of them to derail, railway officials reported.

Rescue operations are in full swing around 30 km from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station. The injured are being transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

'Five persons have died in the accident till now, and around 30 people suffered injuries, which are not fatal,' a senior police officer disclosed.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated: 'Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations are ongoing at a war footing. Railways, NDRF, and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured individuals are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached the site.' Divisional Railway Manager of North Frontier Railway's Katihar division confirmed that the 13174 Kanchanjunga Express, en route to Sealdah from Agartala, met with the accident around 9 am.

One of the train's compartments detached and settled atop the goods train's locomotive post-collision, he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock in a social media post, noting: 'Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, the Kanchanjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train.'

'DM, SP, doctors, ambulances, and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, and medical assistance. Action on a war-footing has been initiated,' she further stated.

A passenger from Agartala aboard the S6 coach of the Kanchanjunga Express recounted a sudden jerk causing the compartment to screech to a halt. He reported delays in the relief and rescue operations.

'My wife, child, and I somehow managed to come out of the mangled coach. We are currently stranded... The rescue operations also started quite late,' he told a television channel.

