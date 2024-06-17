National Investigation Agency Takes Over Probe After Jammu Bus Terror Attack

The Union Home Ministry has officially handed over the investigation of the recent terror attack on a bus in Jammu and Kashmir to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), according to officials.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of nine individuals, including three women, while injuring 41 others. The bus, carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, was ambushed by terrorists and subsequently plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on June 9.

Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation and preparations for the annual Amarnath yatra, which led to the decision to escalate the counter-terrorism measures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also weighed in, directing officials to employ the full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities following recent attacks in the region.

