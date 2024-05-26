Yemen's Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles towards Red Sea, Centom says
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 26-05-2024 05:25 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 00:29 IST
Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles towards the Red Sea early on Saturday the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X.
It said no injuries were reported.
