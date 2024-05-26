No soldier abducted, Israeli military says after Hamas statement
Updated: 26-05-2024 03:25 IST
The Israeli military on Sunday denied a claim by Hamas' armed wing that its fighters had captured Israeli soldiers during fighting in Gaza's Jabalia.
"The IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) clarifies that there is no incident in which a soldier was abducted," the military said in a statement.
