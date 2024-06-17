PadhAI Revolutionizes UPSC Prep with Top Scores

Left Menu

PadhAI, an AI-based app, achieved over 170 out of 200 marks in the 2024 UPSC preliminary exams, solving the paper in under seven minutes. Developed by IITians, the app achieved one of the highest scores nationally, highlighting AI's growing role in education and exam preparation.

Updated: 17-06-2024 11:18 IST
PadhAI, an Artificial Intelligence-based application, has set a new benchmark in UPSC exam preparation by scoring over 170 marks out of 200 in the 2024 preliminary exams. Remarkably, the AI solved the entire paper within seven minutes, significantly surpassing the general score, which typically remains under 100.

According to an official release, PadhAI's score ranks it among the top 10 nationally, potentially securing the first position. The app, developed by a team of IITians, participated in the exam in a public setting on Sunday, right after the UPSC preliminary exam, at Delhi's The Lalit Hotel. Guests from the education sector, UPSC community, and media professionals witnessed the event.

The event was live-streamed on livestream.padhai.ai and YouTube, making the questions and answers publicly available. The AI's answers were also compared with those from broad AI models from big tech companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google, using answer keys from top coaching institutes.

"This is the highest score achieved in the last 10 years of UPSC exams. We believe that while our event is first of its kind, in a few years, such events will become commonplace as several educational institutions race to solve papers quickly and precisely with AIs," stated PadhAI's CEO, Karttikeya Mangalam.

PadhAI is an AI X Education app for UPSC preparation, available on the Google Play Store. It offers numerous AI features, including news summaries, smart PYQ search, doubt clarification, and interactive answer explanations.

