Four booked for duping people of over Rs 1 cr in land deals in Navi Mumbai

A case has been registered against four persons for allegedly cheating land buyers of more than Rs 1 crore in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday registered a first information report FIR against the accused under sections 420 cheating, 406 criminal breach of trust and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-05-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 17:30 IST
A case has been registered against four persons for allegedly cheating land buyers of more than Rs 1 crore in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said. According to the police, the accused allegedly cheated nine persons of more than Rs 1 crore over the last eight years. The accused offered land for sale at Mosare in Panvel and produced fabricated documents of agreement with the original owners of the plots, he said.

The police are probing the case, and no arrests have been made so far, the official said.

