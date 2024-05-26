Left Menu

I-T dept finds Rs 26 crore 'unaccounted' cash after raids at Nashik-based jewellery company

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 26-05-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 20:41 IST
I-T dept finds Rs 26 crore 'unaccounted' cash after raids at Nashik-based jewellery company
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department has seized about Rs 26 crore ''unaccounted'' cash following raids carried out at a jewellery company based in Maharashtra's Nashik, official sources said Sunday.

The searches were launched following inputs regarding alleged tax evasion by the jewellery company and its promoters, the sources said.

About Rs 26 crore in cash has been seized till now during the searches, they said, adding that some ''incriminating'' documents related to alleged undisclosed investments have also been found by the search teams and are being scrutinised.

In a similar action, the department had seized Rs 57 crore in cash during raids at an Agra-based (Uttar Pradesh) shoe trader and some linked entities last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024