Tragedy in Gaza: Air Strikes Devastate Rafah Displacement Camp

At least 20 Palestinians were killed and many others wounded after Israeli air strikes hit a displacement camp in Gaza's Rafah. The strikes set tents on fire, causing injuries and fatalities. The final death toll is still being determined, and there has been no immediate comment from Israel.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2024 01:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 01:34 IST
Tragedy in Gaza: Air Strikes Devastate Rafah Displacement Camp
Palestinians

At least 20 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others wounded after a number of Israeli air strikes hit a camp for the displaced in Gaza's Rafah which set their tents on fire, a civil emergency official told Reuters.

A final death toll at Tal Al-Sultan camp is still being determined, another medic said, adding that dozens were injured by the fire that ensued after the strikes, which residents are still trying to put out. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

