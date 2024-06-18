Left Menu

Mexico's Judiciary Reform Gains Momentum with Public Support

Polls commissioned by Mexico's ruling MORENA party demonstrate public support for a proposed reform of the country's judiciary. The proposed changes include the popular election of Supreme Court judges. President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum stated that the poll results will inform future discussions on the reform.

Polls commissioned by Mexico's ruling MORENA party showed support for a proposed reform of the country's judiciary, including support for the popular election of Supreme Court judges, President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday.

Sheinbaum said the results of the polls would serve as information in upcoming discussions over the reform.

