Mexico's Judiciary Reform Gains Momentum with Public Support
Polls commissioned by Mexico's ruling MORENA party demonstrate public support for a proposed reform of the country's judiciary. The proposed changes include the popular election of Supreme Court judges. President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum stated that the poll results will inform future discussions on the reform.
Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 00:15 IST
Sheinbaum said the results of the polls would serve as information in upcoming discussions over the reform.
