Tightened Security Measures in Samba Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

As part of enhanced security ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, Senior Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar has ordered increased surveillance, patrolling, and checkpoints along potential infiltration routes in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir. This follows recent terror attacks, with officials emphasizing collaboration and vigilance to prevent anti-national activities.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-06-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 00:15 IST
Vinay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the annual Amarnath Yatra, the senior superintendent of police in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir, has announced significant security measures to ensure the safety of pilgrims. The directive comes amid heightened threat perceptions following four recent terror attacks across Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts, resulting in ten fatalities and numerous injuries.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar chaired a joint security review on Monday, emphasizing the necessity for increased patrols, surveillance, and random night ambush checkpoints at vulnerable locations. Kumar underscored the importance of real-time intelligence sharing and teamwork among the officers to thwart any malicious intentions of anti-national elements.

The security strategy includes 24x7 vigilance along highways, reinforcing border checkpoints, and deploying quick reaction teams at strategic points. Additionally, officers were instructed to verify the identities of those staying in hotels, restaurants, and lodgements near the border while conducting a census of roadside eateries and areas surrounding lodgement centers.

Kumar called for heightened vigilance and coordination during the pilgrimage, stressing the crucial role of close collaboration in countering the threats posed by anti-national forces.

