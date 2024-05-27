Israel Probes Abuse and Deaths in Gaza Detention Camps
Israel is investigating the deaths of Palestinians captured during the Gaza war and alleged abuses at a military-run detention camp. The investigation includes 70 military police cases examining claims of severe violence and illegal killings. Allegations are being taken very seriously by the military advocate-general.
Israel is investigating the deaths of Palestinians captured during the Gaza war as well as a military-run detention camp where a human rights group has alleged abuse of inmates, the armed forces' chief prosecutor said on Monday.
Citing accounts by former inmates and a doctor from the Sde Teiman base, the Physicians for Human Rights group said last month that detainees have suffered severe violence causing fractures, internal bleeding and even death. Palestinians have also accused Israeli soldiers of illegal killings during the almost eight-month-old Gaza war.
"To date, 70 military police investigations have been opened into incidents that have raised suspicion of criminal offences," Major-General Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi, the military advocate-general, told a conference hosted by the Israel Bar Association. "These investigations also address allegations raised about the incarceration conditions at Sde Teiman detention centre and the deaths of detainees in IDF custody. We are treating these allegations very seriously and are taking action to probe them." (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Gaza
- war
- detainees
- human rights
- investigation
- military
- abuse
- deaths
- IDF
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Japan's military needs more women. But it's still failing on harassment.
UN Experts Warn of Humanitarian Crisis Amid Israeli Military Campaign in Rafah
Franco-Indian joint military exercise 'Shakti' kicks off in Meghalaya
"Open to investigation": EAM Jaishankar denies receiving evidence of Indian involvement in Canada's Nijjar killing
India-France joint military exercise 'Shakti' commences in Meghalaya