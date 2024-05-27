Left Menu

Former Malegaon Mayor Injured in Late-Night Shooting Incident

Abdul Malik Yunus Sheikh, ex-Mayor of Malegaon and AIMIM functionary, was injured in a shooting by two motorbike-borne assailants in Nashik. He sustained chest and leg injuries and is currently stable. Police have registered a case and stepped up security, while MLA Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique criticizes the law and order situation.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 27-05-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 16:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Malegaon mayor and AIMIM functionary Abdul Malik Yunus Sheikh was injured after two motorbike-borne persons allegedly fired at him in Maharashtra's Nashik district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

Sheikh (39) was admitted to a private hospital in Nashik where his condition was reported to be stable, they said, adding the exact reason behind the attack was not yet known.

After visiting Sheikh in the hospital, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA from Malegaon (Central), Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique, claimed the law and order situation in Malegaon has worsened in the last few days.

He also said he will raise the issue in the assembly and with the home department.

The incident took place at around 1.15 am when Sheikh was standing outside a building materials shop on the Old Agra road, a Malegaon city police official said.

Two unidentified persons reached there on the motorbike and allegedly fired three rounds at him. Sheikh received injuries on his chest and leg, he said.

The police have registered a case against the two unidentified persons under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder). Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Tension prevailed in Malegaon after the incident and police stepped up security in the powerloom town.

MLA Khalique claimed the law and order situation in Malegaon has worsened since the last few days.

Frequent firing incidents have occurred but the police department has not arrested the real culprits, he said. ''If our ex-mayor is being attacked, what will happen to common people? Are the protectors of law sleeping? We are not happy with the police department. This is jungle raj. The police do not have control over the law and order. We will raise the issue in the assembly and with the home department,'' he added.

Earlier, on Saturday night, two motorbike-borne persons came at a fuel station on Kandhane-Zodge road in Malegaon taluka, asked the employees on duty where the owner was and demanded money from them, police said.

Later, they allegedly fired gunshots in the air and decamped with a mobile phone belonging to one of the employees present there, the official from Malegaon taluka police station said.

A case has been registered in this connection, the police added.

