Five Pakistani Soldiers Killed in Northwest Gunbattles

Five Pakistani soldiers lost their lives in gunbattles with Islamist militants near the Afghanistan border. The tragic incident adds to the death toll, which now includes two soldiers from the previous day. In total, 23 militants have been killed during intelligence-based operations over the last two days.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 27-05-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 16:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Five Pakistani soldiers were killed in gunbattles with Islamist militants in the country's northwest bordering Afghanistan on Monday, the army said.

The statement said the deaths were in addition to two other soldiers who were killed the previous day. It said a total of 23 militants had also been killed in the last two days in what it described as intelligence-based operations on their hideouts in northwest Pakistan.

