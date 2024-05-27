Devastating Israeli Attack Claims Lives in Rafah Camp

At least 45 Palestinians, including at least 23 women, children and elderly people, were killed in an Israeli attack on a camp for those displaced from the southern city of Rafah, the Gaza health ministry said on Monday.

The ministry raised its overall toll of confirmed dead from Israel's military offensive to at least 36,050, with 81,026 wounded. It says thousands of other dead have not been recovered from the rubble during the campaign since Oct. 7.

