Devastating Israeli Attack Claims Lives in Rafah Camp
An Israeli attack on a displaced persons' camp in Rafah has resulted in at least 45 deaths, including women, children, and the elderly. The attack has raised the overall death toll in Gaza to at least 36,050 with 81,026 wounded. Thousands more remain unrecovered from the rubble.
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-05-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 16:36 IST
At least 45 Palestinians, including at least 23 women, children and elderly people, were killed in an Israeli attack on a camp for those displaced from the southern city of Rafah, the Gaza health ministry said on Monday.
The ministry raised its overall toll of confirmed dead from Israel's military offensive to at least 36,050, with 81,026 wounded. It says thousands of other dead have not been recovered from the rubble during the campaign since Oct. 7.
