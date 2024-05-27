China's Rocket Launches Over Yellow Sea: Maritime Advisory
The Chinese maritime safety administration has announced rocket launches in the Yellow Sea scheduled for May 28-31. During these dates, ships will be prohibited from entering the specified areas. This precautionary measure aims to ensure maritime safety and the successful execution of the launches.
China's maritime safety administration said it will conduct rocket launches in the Yellow Sea on May 28-31, according to a statement.
Ships will not be allowed to enter the area during the launches, the statement said on Monday.
