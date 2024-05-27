Left Menu

Additional Police Deployed to KwaZulu-Natal and Mthatha Ahead of Elections

The reinforcement aims to bolster current law enforcement efforts and enhance crime-fighting measures in anticipation of the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-05-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 23:30 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In response to escalating tensions and threats to public safety, additional Public Order Policing (POP) members will be dispatched to various areas of KwaZulu-Natal and Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. The reinforcement aims to bolster current law enforcement efforts and enhance crime-fighting measures in anticipation of the upcoming elections.

The announcement came during a send-off parade for over 700 POP members held in Harrismith, where National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, emphasized the crucial role of these officers in ensuring a safe and secure voting environment. Masemola issued marching orders to the officers, urging them to proactively prevent and combat criminal activities while safeguarding the rights of South Africans to vote peacefully.

Masemola highlighted the intensified efforts of law enforcement to address lawlessness in Mthatha, particularly road blockages, emphasizing the imperative of maintaining law and order during the election period. Notably, police have already made arrests related to attempts to block roads leading to the Mthatha Airport.

Co-chair of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, also addressed the parade, stressing the importance of executing duties within the confines of the law.

As South Africa braces for the elections, the deployment of additional police signifies a proactive measure to uphold constitutional rights and ensure the integrity of the electoral process.  

