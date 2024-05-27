North Korea Missile Launch: Tensions Rise in East Asia
Japan reported North Korea launched a missile into the sea, prompting Okinawa residents to seek shelter. South Korea also detected an unidentified projectile fired towards its southwestern sea. Further details are still awaited. Tensions in East Asia escalate as both nations remain on alert.
- Japan
Japan says North Korea has launched a missile into the sea and has alerted residents on Okinawa island to seek shelter. South Korea also said Monday that it detected North Korea firing an unidentified projectile toward its southwestern sea. No further details have been released.
