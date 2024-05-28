Left Menu

Jealousy-Fueled Assault: Man Rams Car into Boyfriend's Scooter

In Pune, Sushil Kale was arrested for allegedly trying to kill a man by ramming his car into the victim's scooter. Kale resorted to this violent act after discovering the victim was talking to his girlfriend. The victim, injured but out of danger, is receiving treatment.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-05-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 14:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a man after he allegedly tried to kill a person riding a scooter by ramming his car into the two-wheeler in the wee hours of Tuesday in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said.

The incident took place at around 1 am in Pimpri area after the accused found the victim was talking to the former's girlfriend, they said.

The accused, identified as Sushil Kale, got to know the victim was talking to his girlfriend in a locality in Pimpri, a police official said.

''The accused then went there and allegedly rammed his car into the victim's scooter,'' the official from Pimpri Chinchwad police said.

'' As the victim fell off the two-wheeler, the accused got down from his car and allegedly beat him up. The victim, who received injuries, was admitted to a hospital and was reported to be out of danger,'' he said.

The accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder), the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

