Jealousy-Fueled Assault: Man Rams Car into Boyfriend's Scooter

Police have arrested a man after he allegedly tried to kill a person riding a scooter by ramming his car into the two-wheeler in the wee hours of Tuesday in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said.

The incident took place at around 1 am in Pimpri area after the accused found the victim was talking to the former's girlfriend, they said.

The accused, identified as Sushil Kale, got to know the victim was talking to his girlfriend in a locality in Pimpri, a police official said.

''The accused then went there and allegedly rammed his car into the victim's scooter,'' the official from Pimpri Chinchwad police said.

'' As the victim fell off the two-wheeler, the accused got down from his car and allegedly beat him up. The victim, who received injuries, was admitted to a hospital and was reported to be out of danger,'' he said.

The accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder), the police said.

