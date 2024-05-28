Enforcement Directorate Raids in Kolkata: Bank Fraud Probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residence of a local businessman and a senior company official in Kolkata's Rajarhat area in connection with a bank fraud case in Patna. A significant number of central forces accompanied the ED, and investigations are ongoing at their residence and office.
The ED started raids at the residence of a local businessman and a senior official of a private company in Rajarhat area on Tuesday in connection with a bank fraud case in Patna, an officer said.
A large number of central forces accompanied the Enforcement Directorate sleuths, he said.
''This businessman and the official were found to be involved in this bank fraud case. We are questioning them and conducting searches at their residence and office,'' the ED officer said.
