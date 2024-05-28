Delhi Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid in 2020 Riots Case
On Tuesday, a Delhi court rejected the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid, who is accused of being involved in a larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots. Khalid faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the detailed order is awaited.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 14:53 IST
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid who is accused in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots.
Khalid has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai rejected the bail plea.
The detailed order is awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Umar Khalid
- Delhi
- 2020 Riots
- Bail Plea
- Delhi Court
- UAPA
- Communal Riots
- Judge Sameer Bajpai
- Law
- Govt
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ED's Charge Sheet against K Kavitha in Excise Policy Case to be Considered by Delhi Court on Tuesday
Delhi Court reserves order on bail plea of Umar Khalid in UAPA case
Amit Shah doctored video case: Accused Arun Reddy gets bail from Delhi Court
SC directs NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, arrested in UAPA case, be released from custody.
Delhi Court Extends TRS Leader K Kavitha's Custody in Excise Policy Case Till May 20