Delhi Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid in 2020 Riots Case

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid who is accused in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots.

Khalid has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai rejected the bail plea.

The detailed order is awaited.

