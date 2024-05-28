Left Menu

Delhi Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid in 2020 Riots Case

On Tuesday, a Delhi court rejected the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid, who is accused of being involved in a larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots. Khalid faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the detailed order is awaited.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 14:53 IST
Umar Khalid
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid who is accused in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots.

Khalid has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai rejected the bail plea.

The detailed order is awaited.

