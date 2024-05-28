Maharashtra Rallies for Safer Industrial Practices: High-Level Probe Initiated

The Maharashtra government has set up a high-level committee to probe the circumstances and cause of the Dombivli chemical factory reactor blast that killed 10 people and left more than 60 injured.

The panel will submit its report in three weeks.

An expert team from New Delhi will also conduct a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the blast even as efforts are underway to locate missing workers, if any.

''A three-member committee comprising principal secretaries of Industries, Labour and Environment departments is formed to probe the accident in the Dombivli chemical plant. The high-level committee will submit its report in three weeks,'' state Industries Minister Uday Samant said on Tuesday.

In view of similar incidents in some factories situated in the Dombivali MIDC area in the past, local people have been demanding that companies be shifted to other locations.

According to residents, the Dombivali industrial area was located on the outskirts of the city but with rapid urbanisation, new housing schemes have come up in its vicinity.

The impact of the blast at Amudan Chemicals unit on May 23 was so severe that it shattered window panes of houses and damaged cars, roads and electric poles in the vicinity.

The police had arrested Amudan Chemicals owner Malay Mehta (38) after the incident.

''The three-member committee will review the chemical plants categorised as A, B, and C. It will also assess companies flouting environmental or other state guidelines,'' Samant said.

He said the panel will also ensure that the directives given by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after he visited the spot are followed by all companies.

The government has already issued notices to companies found ignoring or flouting state regulations, Samant added.

The minister said the state government will request the Election Commission to relax the model code so that the land acquisition work for relocating factories from Dombivli MIDC to Raigad district can be resumed.

''The state government had decided to relocate the plants to other places two years back. The land acquisition near Patalganga and Jambhavli has started. Some of its work could not proceed because the model code of conduct came into effect. The state will request the Election Commission to give relaxation to the government to resume the work so that it can allocate plots to these companies,'' the minister added.

Samant said the government would ensure that the relocation would not affect any company adversely.

He maintained that the estimated loss due to the blast is Rs 13 crore, including a Rs 12 crore commercial loss, while residential damage is assessed at Rs 1.66 crore. The state government will provide financial assistance to every affected person and entity.

''As of now, there is no need to provide such assistance to the companies who have taken insurance for such incidents,'' Samant added.

State Labour Minister Suresh Khade has said an expert team from New Delhi will conduct a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the blast.

He said the explosion took place in a reactor and not a boiler.

''There is no boiler department in the company,'' Khade said, adding that efforts were underway to locate any missing workers, with plans for further examination of the debris if necessary.

The labour department would make efforts to secure higher compensation for the blast victims and their families through legal recourse, he added.

Earlier, CM Shinde had announced that the kin of those killed in the blast would be given Rs 5 lakh each and the expenses of the injured would be borne by the government.

