Macron Addresses Ukrainian Military Training Miscommunication

French President Emmanuel Macron described the announcement by Ukraine's top commander regarding the visit of French military instructors as 'unfortunate, uncoordinated.' During his state visit to Germany, Macron mentioned that Ukraine has since corrected the initial statement and refrained from commenting further.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-05-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 22:29 IST
An announcement by Ukraine's top commander that he has signed paperwork allowing French military instructors to visit Ukrainian training centres soon was "unfortunate, uncoordinated", French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Macron also told reporters during a state visit to Germany that Ukraine had since corrected what had been said, and that he would not comment further on the announcement.

