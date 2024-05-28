Macron Addresses Ukrainian Military Training Miscommunication

An announcement by Ukraine's top commander that he has signed paperwork allowing French military instructors to visit Ukrainian training centres soon was "unfortunate, uncoordinated", French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Macron also told reporters during a state visit to Germany that Ukraine had since corrected what had been said, and that he would not comment further on the announcement.

