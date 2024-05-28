Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Woman Found Decomposed in Goregaon, Husband Missing

A 29-year-old woman named Dibya Toppo was found highly decomposed with a rope around her neck in her Goregaon apartment. The prime suspect is her missing husband, Jairam Lakada. They had lived there for a year. Following a foul odor, the landlord discovered the body, prompting an ongoing investigation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 23:33 IST
The highly decomposed body of a 29-year-old woman with a rope around her neck was found at her residence in suburban Goregaon on Tuesday afternoon while her husband, the prime suspect, was missing, police said. The woman, identified as Dibya Toppo, probably died three or four days ago and the body was found wrapped in a plastic sheet, said an official.

She and her husband Jairam Lakada were living in a rented room for the past one year, he said.

When foul smell started coming out of the locked room, the owner broke the lock, only to find the woman's body inside. There was a nylon rope around her neck and her legs were tied. Her husband Jairam is absconding and a case was registered against him under IPC section 302 (murder) at Vanrai police station, the official said, adding that probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

