Tragic Discovery: Woman Found Decomposed in Goregaon, Husband Missing

The highly decomposed body of a 29-year-old woman with a rope around her neck was found at her residence in suburban Goregaon on Tuesday afternoon while her husband, the prime suspect, was missing, police said. The woman, identified as Dibya Toppo, probably died three or four days ago and the body was found wrapped in a plastic sheet, said an official.

She and her husband Jairam Lakada were living in a rented room for the past one year, he said.

When foul smell started coming out of the locked room, the owner broke the lock, only to find the woman's body inside. There was a nylon rope around her neck and her legs were tied. Her husband Jairam is absconding and a case was registered against him under IPC section 302 (murder) at Vanrai police station, the official said, adding that probe was on.

