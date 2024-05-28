Missile Attack on Vessel Near Yemen's Mocha

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday that they received a report of an incident 33 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Mocha.

"The Master of an MV reports a further missile attack. The vessel has sustained further damage. The crew are safe, and the vessel is proceeding to their next port of call," the UKMTO advisory note said.

