Missile Attack on Vessel Near Yemen's Mocha
An incident has occurred 33 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Mocha, with a vessel sustaining further damage due to a missile attack. The crew remains safe, and the vessel is heading to its next destination, according to a report from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 23:46 IST
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday that they received a report of an incident 33 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Mocha.
"The Master of an MV reports a further missile attack. The vessel has sustained further damage. The crew are safe, and the vessel is proceeding to their next port of call," the UKMTO advisory note said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- missile attack
- maritime
- UKMTO
- vessel
- crew safe
- damage
- nautical miles
- Mocha
- report
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan reports Chinese incursion with aircraft and vessels near its strait
Houses damaged in Ukraine attack on Russia's Belgorod, governor says
Houses damaged in Ukraine attack on Russia's Belgorod, governor says
Two dead, one missing after tremor damages Polish coal mine
Devastating Storms Ravage Southern States, Killing Multiple and Causing Widespread Damage