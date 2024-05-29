China Urges Japan to Uphold One-China Principle for Stable Bilateral Relations
China has reiterated the importance of Japan abiding by the One-China principle to maintain stable bilateral relations. Liu Jianchao, representing the Chinese Communist Party, emphasized this during a meeting with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Stability in the Taiwan Strait is deemed vital for both countries' interests.
Japan should abide by the "One-China principle" and "earnestly" maintain a political foundation for its bilateral relations with China, a senior Chinese Communist party official told Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday.
"Maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait is in the common interest of China and Japan," Liu Jianchao, head of the party's international department, said in a meeting with Kishida in Tokyo, according to a party statement.
Sino-Japan relations have developed in a stable direction, but there are also challenges, Liu said.
