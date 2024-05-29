Left Menu

China Urges Japan to Uphold One-China Principle for Stable Bilateral Relations

China has reiterated the importance of Japan abiding by the One-China principle to maintain stable bilateral relations. Liu Jianchao, representing the Chinese Communist Party, emphasized this during a meeting with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Stability in the Taiwan Strait is deemed vital for both countries' interests.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-05-2024 08:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 08:04 IST
China Urges Japan to Uphold One-China Principle for Stable Bilateral Relations
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
  • Country:
  • China

Japan should abide by the "One-China principle" and "earnestly" maintain a political foundation for its bilateral relations with China, a senior Chinese Communist party official told Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday.

"Maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait is in the common interest of China and Japan," Liu Jianchao, head of the party's international department, said in a meeting with Kishida in Tokyo, according to a party statement.

Sino-Japan relations have developed in a stable direction, but there are also challenges, Liu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024