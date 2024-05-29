Left Menu

Indo-Nepal Border Sealed Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls in Maharajganj

The Indo-Nepal border will be sealed for 72 hours from Wednesday evening to Saturday evening to ensure safe polling in Maharajganj during the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Joint security forces will be deployed, barriers set up, and cameras installed at trade and transit points to prevent illegal movements.

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 29-05-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 10:06 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Indo-Nepal Border will be sealed for 72 hours from Wednesday evening to Saturday evening in view of the polling in this Lok Sabha constituency in the seventh phase of the polls, officials said.

Security has also been beefed up in the area ahead of the polls on June 1.

District Magistrate Anunaya Jha told PTI that joint forces of India and Nepal will be deployed at two crucial border points in the district and barriers would be placed.

The crossing points with Nepal will be completely sealed and only emergency services will be allowed during this period, the DM said.

Cameras will be installed on trade and transit points along India's border with Nepal to prevent illegal movement of people ahead of the polling in Mahrajganj seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

