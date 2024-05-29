Left Menu

Ukraine Defends Skies: 13 out of 14 Russian Drones Downed

The Ukrainian military successfully shot down 13 out of 14 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack on three Ukrainian regions. While the attack damaged power lines in the Kirovohrad region, repairs are ongoing. No damage was reported in the Mykolaiv and Rivne regions.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 29-05-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 11:02 IST
Ukraine Defends Skies: 13 out of 14 Russian Drones Downed
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian military shot down 13 drones out of 14 launched by Russia in overnight attack on three Ukrainian regions, Ukraine's air force said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday. Drone debris damaged power lines in central Kirovohrad region with repair work ongoing, its governor said.

The air force shot down 11 drones over the Mykolaiv region, with no damage reported by the local governor. The drone attack also targeted the Rivne region. Authorities did not provide any details on damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024