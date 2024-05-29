Ukraine Defends Skies: 13 out of 14 Russian Drones Downed
The Ukrainian military successfully shot down 13 out of 14 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack on three Ukrainian regions. While the attack damaged power lines in the Kirovohrad region, repairs are ongoing. No damage was reported in the Mykolaiv and Rivne regions.
Ukrainian military shot down 13 drones out of 14 launched by Russia in overnight attack on three Ukrainian regions, Ukraine's air force said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday. Drone debris damaged power lines in central Kirovohrad region with repair work ongoing, its governor said.
The air force shot down 11 drones over the Mykolaiv region, with no damage reported by the local governor. The drone attack also targeted the Rivne region. Authorities did not provide any details on damage.
