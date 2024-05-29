Ukraine Defends Skies: 13 out of 14 Russian Drones Downed

Ukrainian military shot down 13 drones out of 14 launched by Russia in overnight attack on three Ukrainian regions, Ukraine's air force said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday. Drone debris damaged power lines in central Kirovohrad region with repair work ongoing, its governor said.

The air force shot down 11 drones over the Mykolaiv region, with no damage reported by the local governor. The drone attack also targeted the Rivne region. Authorities did not provide any details on damage.

