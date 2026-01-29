Left Menu

Tragedy in Kodagu: Fatal Elephant Encounter at Coffee Estate

A 72-year-old man named Abdul Latheef was killed by a wild elephant at a coffee estate in Virajpet, Kodagu. The forest department responded promptly, and the deceased's body was sent for a post-mortem. As per government policy, a compensation of Rs. 20 lakh will be given to his widow, Nabeesa.

Madikeri | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:57 IST
In a tragic incident, a 72-year-old man named Abdul Latheef was fatally attacked by a wild elephant at a coffee estate in Virajpet taluk, Kodagu district. The unfortunate event occurred on Thursday afternoon, as confirmed by local officials.

Latheef, who was serving as a security guard at the estate, was suddenly attacked, leading to his untimely death. Forest department officials, including the Assistant Conservator of Forests and the Range Forest Officer, quickly arrived at the scene to conduct an inspection.

The man's body was transported to Siddapur Government Hospital for a post-mortem. In compliance with a government order, a compensation of Rs. 20 lakh will be provided to his widow, Nabeesa, to support the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

