Left Menu

Delhi's Heatwave Relief: Paid Breaks for Labourers

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena directed a three-hour paid break from 12 noon to 3 pm for labourers at construction sites due to the heatwave. The order also includes providing water and coconut water. Authorities are also instructed to arrange earthen pots with drinking water at bus shelters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 13:02 IST
Delhi's Heatwave Relief: Paid Breaks for Labourers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday directed that labourers at construction sites be given a paid break from 12 noon to 3 pm in view of the heatwave conditions in the city with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees Celsius in several parts.

The LG has directed that the three-hour break for labourers has already been implemented by the Delhi Development Authority since May 20 and will continue across all sites till temperatures come down below 40 degrees Celsius.

The LG had instructed the DDA on May 20 to make adequate arrangements for providing water and coconut water to labourers at construction sites so that they can stay hydrated, officials said.

He has directed that the chief secretary may immediately call a meeting of officers of the PWD, DJB, I&FC, MCD, NDMC, Power department, DUSIB and issue necessary directions for protecting the labourers and supervisory staff from extreme heat conditions, they said.

Apart from this, he has directed that earthen pots with drinking water be arranged at bus queue shelters to provide relief to bus passengers, tankers with treated water of STPs should be deployed for sprinkling on the roads, activating water sprinklers installed at high-rise buildings and roads for tackling pollution, for respite to the people, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024