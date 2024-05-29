Left Menu

Kabaddi Coach Arrested for Murdering Teenage Player Over Jealousy

In Thane, Maharashtra, police arrested Kabaddi coach Ganesh Ghambirrao for allegedly murdering a 17-year-old player. Ghambirrao, upset with the teenager speaking to other boys, strangled and stabbed her at her home in Kolshet. Cops learned about the coach's involvement through the girl's family members.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-05-2024 13:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Maharashtra's Thane city have arrested a Kabaddi coach for allegedly killing a young player as he did not like her talking to other boys, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrest of Ganesh Ghambirrao (23) from Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday came after the 17-year-old Kabaddi player's body was recovered from her home in the city's Kolshet area on May 24, he said.

Ghambirrao told police he was upset that the teenager would talk to other boys. He went to her home when she was alone and picked up a fight with her. The accused then strangled her with a rope and stabbed her. During their investigation, cops learnt about the possible involvement of the Kabaddi coach in the crime from the teenager's family members, said the official from Kapurbawdi police station.

