Scuffle in Jammu: Former Sarpanch and Relatives Attacked
Three individuals were injured during a scuffle between two groups in the Deoli area of Bishnah, Jammu. The altercation allegedly began when some people attacked a former sarpanch and his relatives. Five people, including a woman, have been arrested. The injured are stable and investigations continue.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-05-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Three people were injured in a scuffle between two groups in the outskirts of Jammu city on Wednesday, officials said. Five people, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the case, they said.
The scuffle occurred when some persons allegedly attacked a former sarpanch and his relatives, leading to a clash in the Deoli area of Bishnah, they said.
The injured have been treated with first-aid and are reported to be in stable condition.
A case was registered against the five accused and further investigation is going on, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- scuffle
- attack
- former sarpanch
- relatives
- injured
- Bishnah
- arrests
- police
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Four injured in Russian shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine officials say
Tragic Cave-in at Polish Coal Mine: 3 Miners Missing, 12 Injured
Tragic Cave-in at Coal Mine Claims Two Lives, Leaves One Missing and 12 Injured
Tragic Accident: One Dead, One Injured During Sewage Line Cleaning Operation at Delhi Mall
Tragic Accident: School Teacher and Spouse Lose Lives, Son Injured in SUV Collision