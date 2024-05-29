Left Menu

Scuffle in Jammu: Former Sarpanch and Relatives Attacked

Three individuals were injured during a scuffle between two groups in the Deoli area of Bishnah, Jammu. The altercation allegedly began when some people attacked a former sarpanch and his relatives. Five people, including a woman, have been arrested. The injured are stable and investigations continue.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-05-2024 13:39 IST
Three people were injured in a scuffle between two groups in the outskirts of Jammu city on Wednesday, officials said. Five people, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the case, they said.

The scuffle occurred when some persons allegedly attacked a former sarpanch and his relatives, leading to a clash in the Deoli area of Bishnah, they said.

The injured have been treated with first-aid and are reported to be in stable condition.

A case was registered against the five accused and further investigation is going on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

