Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza Offensive: A Closer Look

Three Israeli soldiers were killed and three others were injured in Rafah, southern Gaza, during an offensive, according to the Israeli military. The soldiers were reportedly hurt by an explosive device in a building, as per Israel's public broadcaster, Kan radio, but further details remain scarce.

Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza Offensive: A Closer Look
The Israeli military said three soldiers had been killed in combat in southern Gaza on Wednesday, as it pressed ahead with its offensive in Rafah.

Three more soldiers were badly wounded in the same incident, the military said, though it provided no further details. Israel's public broadcaster Kan radio said they were hurt by an explosive device set off in a building in Rafah.

