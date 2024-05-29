Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza Offensive: A Closer Look

The Israeli military said three soldiers had been killed in combat in southern Gaza on Wednesday, as it pressed ahead with its offensive in Rafah.

Three more soldiers were badly wounded in the same incident, the military said, though it provided no further details. Israel's public broadcaster Kan radio said they were hurt by an explosive device set off in a building in Rafah.

