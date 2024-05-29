Left Menu

Russia Accelerates Missile Development in Response to NATO

Russia may expedite the construction and deployment of shorter and intermediate-range missiles due to NATO's policies, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov indicated on Wednesday. Earlier in May, Ryabkov mentioned that Russia's moratorium on such missile deployment was under review due to the U.S.'s 'destructive' stance.

Updated: 29-05-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 14:09 IST
Russia could speed up the construction and deployment of shorter and intermediate-range missiles in response to NATO policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was cited as saying on Wednesday by the Interfax news agency.

Ryabkov said earlier in May that Russia's moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles was in question because of the "destructive" approach of the U.S.

