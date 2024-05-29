Russia Accelerates Missile Development in Response to NATO
Russia may expedite the construction and deployment of shorter and intermediate-range missiles due to NATO's policies, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov indicated on Wednesday. Earlier in May, Ryabkov mentioned that Russia's moratorium on such missile deployment was under review due to the U.S.'s 'destructive' stance.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-05-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 14:09 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia could speed up the construction and deployment of shorter and intermediate-range missiles in response to NATO policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was cited as saying on Wednesday by the Interfax news agency.
Ryabkov said earlier in May that Russia's moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles was in question because of the "destructive" approach of the U.S.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Novo Nordisk construction site hit by fire
Congress deputed lawyers against Ram temple's construction: Anurag Thakur
Fire at key Novo Nordisk construction site extinguished
Traffic to be affected on Ring Road near Bhairon Marg due to construction of railway bridge girders
Mchunu Leads Ceremony Honoring Families Displaced for Inanda Dam Construction