Russia Accelerates Missile Development in Response to NATO

Russia could speed up the construction and deployment of shorter and intermediate-range missiles in response to NATO policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was cited as saying on Wednesday by the Interfax news agency.

Ryabkov said earlier in May that Russia's moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles was in question because of the "destructive" approach of the U.S.

