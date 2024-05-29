Left Menu

Courtroom Chaos: Attack on Bushra Bibi's Ex-Husband Amid Legal Battle

In a dramatic turn of events, Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Maneka was attacked by a lawyer outside an Islamabad court. This unfolded during a hearing on appeals against the couple's marriage conviction. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced for marrying during the Islamic iddat period. Tensions flared, leading to a chaotic scene.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-05-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 14:13 IST
Courtroom Chaos: Attack on Bushra Bibi's Ex-Husband Amid Legal Battle
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The ex-husband of Imran Khan's third wife Bushra Bibi was attacked by one of the lawyers of the former Pakistan prime minister outside a court here as he appeared for a hearing on appeals against the couple's conviction in the un-Islamic marriage case.

Khan, 71, and Bibi, 49, were sentenced to seven years in prison each on February 3 by a trial court for contracting the marriage during iddat, a mandatory period for a woman in Islam to wait before a second marriage after the death of her husband or divorce.

The case was filed by Bushra's ex-husband Khawar Maneka against the couple in November 2023, alleging that they married without Bushra observing the mandatory waiting period of iddat. He asked the court to declare the marriage null and void.

The court, on May 23, reserved the verdict on the appeals which was to be announced on Wednesday.

During the hearing of appeals filed by Bushra and her husband and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Khan against conviction in the case, Islamabad District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand went into his chamber without announcing the verdict.

Following the development, PTI lawyers hurled bottles in the courtroom which prompted Maneka's lawyers to escort him out.

However, while being escorted out, a PTI lawyer attacked Maneka within the court premises after which he fell to the ground. The couple had married in 2018, the year Khan went on to win elections and become prime minister. Bushra was ostensibly his spiritual guide but the two developed affection for each other during their meetings. She got a divorce from her husband of 28 years with whom she had five children.

She is the third wife of Khan, a former cricketing hero, who during his heydays of sporting career had a playboy reputation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
3
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Sailing Towards Sustainability: Global Efforts Unite for Biodiversity Conservation

Next-Gen Testing for Aluminum Can Lids: Advanced EIS Techniques for Beverage Can Durability

Breaking Down Barriers: The Future of Hospitals in Global Health Systems

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024