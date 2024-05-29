Iran's Ballistic Missile Ghadr Now with Yemen's Houthis
Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran’s sea-launched ballistic missile, Ghadr, is now available to Yemen's Houthi fighters. The missile poses significant challenges to the U.S. and its ally in the region. Tasnim, affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards, emphasized its strategic impact.
Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday that Tehran's sea-launched ballistic missile Ghadr has been made available to Yemen's Houthis.
"Iran's sea-launched ballistic missile, named Ghadr, now has been made available to Yemen's (Houthi) fighters," - reported Tasnim, which is believed to be affiliated to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards. "Now, the missile … has become a weapon capable of presenting serious challenges to the interests of the United States and its main ally in the region, the Zionist regime," Tasnim said.
