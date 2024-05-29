Left Menu

Army Officers in Fresh Bribery Scandal Amid 2021 Recruitment Irregularities

The CBI has filed a fresh bribery case against Lt Col Vikash Raizada and Havildar Sushant Nahak. They are accused of taking bribes during the 2021 recruitment process for multi-tasking staff positions. Both officers are already under investigation for leaking answer keys and other irregularities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 18:46 IST
The CBI on Wednesday booked a lieutenant colonel rank officer of the Army, who is already facing probe in 2021 recruitment process irregularities, in a fresh bribery case, officials said.

Lt Col Vikash Raizada and Havildar Sushant Nahak, then posted in Southern Command Head Office in Pune, have been accused of taking bribes from aspirants of multi-tasking staff in 2021.

Raizada was arrested in 2022 in connection with irregularities in the recruitment process carried out in 2021 for various posts, including leaking answer keys, they said.

Nahak is also under investigation of the case.

During investigation of the case, the CBI recovered number of WhatsApp chats and text messages from various accused, including Nahak, which showed that he had allegedly taken bribe from some selected and unselected candidates for MTS positions for early processing of their posting formalities and return of their original documents. One such candidate approached the CBI with a complaint that Nahak allegedly took Rs 2 lakh from him in 2021 for returning his original documents.

It is alleged that Nahak had shared the illegal gratification obtained from selected and unselected MTS candidates with Raizada, they said. The CBI has filed an FIR against Raizada and Nahak under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

