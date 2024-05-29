Left Menu

Assam CM Reviews Cyclone Remal Aftermath and Relief Efforts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, focusing on heavy rains and landslides. He held video conferences with state officials, emphasizing prompt response, relief efforts, and readiness for future rains. So far, four deaths and multiple injuries have been reported.

Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reviewed the situation arising in his state in the wake of heavy rains and landslides that took place after the landfall of cyclone Remal, officials said.

Sarma, who was in the national capital, held a video conference with top officials of the state government and cyclone-affected districts, and instructed all concerned to be on alert to respond to exigencies at the quickest possible time in view of India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The chief minister directed district authorities to leave no stone unturned to reach out to the affected people and extend all possible help and assistance.

So far, four people have died and 18 others have been injured in Assam due to heavy rains and storm in the aftermath of the cyclone that left a trail of destruction.

The chief minister asked the district commissioners (DCs) to pay ex-gratia immediately to the next of kin of those killed, an official said.

Sarma instructed the DCs of cyclone-affected districts to ensure all necessary assistance to affected families and timely treatment to the injured.

As the counting date of the Lok Sabha election (June 4) is approaching, he directed the DCs to constitute separate teams for carrying out relief and rehabilitation operations.

The chief minister asked the senior officials of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) to work on war footing for restoration of electricity supply in all cyclone-affected areas.

He also asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for restoration of surface communication between Harangajao and Jatinga once rainwater subsides.

Sarma asked the DCs of three districts of the Barak Valley to keep sufficient stock of foodgrains and other food items in view of the rising water level of rivers in Assam and neighbouring states of Manipur and Mizoram.

He asked Chief Secretary Ravi Kota to ensure that the DCs of Barpeta, Chirang and Baksa take up with their respective counterparts of Bhutan to provide advance information in the event of release of water from the Kurichhu hydropower plant in the Himalayan kingdom.

The chief minister asked the chief secretary and other officials to make proper assessment of the full and partial damage infrastructure and properties caused by cyclone Remal, the official said.

