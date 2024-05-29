Left Menu

Tragic Fire in Raipur Factory Claims Two Lives

A devastating fire at Shri Guru Nanak Mattress Company in Raipur's Gondwara area led to the tragic deaths of two women workers. Despite a swift rescue operation, only five of the seven workers were saved. The cause of the fire remains unknown, as police and district officials continue their investigation.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-05-2024 19:17 IST
Two women workers were charred to death after a fire broke out in a mattress manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Wednesday, police said.

The fire engulfed Shri Guru Nanak Mattress Company at Gondwara under Khamtarai police station limits area in the afternoon, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI.

After being alerted, firefighters were rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched.

Five of the seven workers were rescued, while two women, identified as Yamuna and Rameshwari, residents of Sarora village, were charred to death, he said.

The fire has been brought under control, he said.

The district administration and police officials are present at the site and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

