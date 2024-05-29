Left Menu

Maharashtra Suspends Two Doctors Over Blood Sample Manipulation

The Maharashtra government has suspended two doctors from Sassoon General Hospital for allegedly manipulating blood samples related to a minor driver involved in a Porsche crash. The dean of Sassoon Hospital has been put on compulsory leave. Dr. Chandrakant Mhaske will take on the additional charge.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday suspended two doctors of state-run Sassoon General Hospital after they were arrested in connection with the alleged manipulation of blood samples of the minor driver involved in the Porsche car crash in Pune.

Separately, B J Medical College and Sassoon Civil Hospital dean Dr Vinayak Kale has been sent on compulsory leave and the additional charge is handed over to Dr Chandrakant Mhaske.

The suspension of Dr Ajay Taware, professor and head of the department of forensic medicine and Dr Shrihari Halnor, medical officer, Sassoon Hospital, was ordered on the recommendation given by the Maharashtra Medical Education Department commissioner.

''The state government has received a report from the three-member committee appointed to look into the allegations. Based on the committee's report, the medical education department has issued an order to suspend these two officials (doctors)'', medical education minister Hasan Mushrif said.

Dr Chandrakant Mhaske is the incumbent dean at Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Government Medical College, Baramati, in Pune district.

