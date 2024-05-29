Left Menu

Germany Scraps COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Military Personnel

Germany has removed the requirement for its military personnel to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a mandate that had been enforced since late 2021. The decision came after recommendations from top military health officials and is now substituted with a strong recommendation for vaccination.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 29-05-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 21:10 IST
Germany Scraps COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Military Personnel
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has scrapped a requirement for its military servicepeople to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a mandate that had been in place since late 2021, the government said Wednesday.

People serving with the German military, the Bundeswehr, are required to get vaccinations against a number of diseases — including measles, mumps and flu — so long as individuals have no specific health issues to prevent that. COVID-19 was added to the list in November 2021, meaning that anyone who refused to get vaccinated against it could face disciplinary measures.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has now dropped the COVID-19 requirement following recommendations from the Bundeswehr's chief medical officer and a military medical advisory committee, ministry spokesperson Mitko Müller said. It has been replaced by a strong recommendation to get the vaccine.

News of the decision came as Germany's Federal Administrative Court considered a complaint by a noncommissioned officer in the navy against the continued vaccination requirement. Germany contemplated a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all adults in the country in late 2021 and early 2022, but some government lawmakers and most of the opposition balked at the idea.

In April 2022, lawmakers rejected a narrower bill that would have required all people 60 and over to be vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024