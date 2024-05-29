Rape Accused Dies of Heat Stroke in Police Custody
Gaurav Sharma, a rape accused in police custody in Jhunjhunu district, died due to a heat stroke on Wednesday, May 29. Despite being taken to the hospital, he could not be saved. A judicial inquiry has been initiated to investigate the matter, according to Superintendent of Police Rajashi Raj Verma.
- Country:
- India
A rape accused died on in police custody in Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday, an officer said. Superintendent of Police Rajashi Raj Verma said Gaurav Sharma, who was in police custody since May 25, had fallen sick due to a heat stroke and was taken to a hospital where he died.
''The rape accused was in police custody in Mandrela Police Station since May 25. After he fell sick, he was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead. Doctors said that heat stroke was the cause of death,'' he said. The SP said a judicial inquiry will be initiated in the matter.
