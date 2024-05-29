Left Menu

Rape Accused Dies of Heat Stroke in Police Custody

Gaurav Sharma, a rape accused in police custody in Jhunjhunu district, died due to a heat stroke on Wednesday, May 29. Despite being taken to the hospital, he could not be saved. A judicial inquiry has been initiated to investigate the matter, according to Superintendent of Police Rajashi Raj Verma.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-05-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 22:29 IST
Rape Accused Dies of Heat Stroke in Police Custody
Gaurav Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

A rape accused died on in police custody in Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday, an officer said. Superintendent of Police Rajashi Raj Verma said Gaurav Sharma, who was in police custody since May 25, had fallen sick due to a heat stroke and was taken to a hospital where he died.

''The rape accused was in police custody in Mandrela Police Station since May 25. After he fell sick, he was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead. Doctors said that heat stroke was the cause of death,'' he said. The SP said a judicial inquiry will be initiated in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024