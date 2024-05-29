Left Menu

Delayed Justice: Trial on Maradona's Death Postponed

The trial for eight individuals accused of criminal negligence in the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona has been postponed to October 1. The case, initially set to start on June 4, will address questions regarding Maradona's treatment following brain surgery and the adequacy of his medical care.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 29-05-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 23:35 IST
Delayed Justice: Trial on Maradona's Death Postponed
Diego Maradona

A criminal court in Argentina has postponed to October 1 the start of a trial in a criminal negligence case brought against eight people allegedly involved in the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona.

The trial was set to start on June 4, but the criminal court in San Isidro, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, said in a decision published by local media Tuesday night that "several questions have been raised'' by all parts involved in the homicide case, adding that ''at this date they are still to be resolved." The court did not elaborate further on its decision.

The 1986 World Cup winner died at age 60 on November 25, 2020 due to a cardiorespiratory arrest.

The investigation started by request of members of Maradona's family days after his death. The eight people on trial, including doctors and nurses, are accused of being responsible for the death of the legendary footballer, who was being treated at a rented home after a successful surgery for possible bleeding on his brain.

The defendants have denied any violations or irregularities in Maradona's treatment.

Among the questions yet to be answered is whether the defendants will be tried by the three magistrates of the court or by a popular jury, as one of the accused nurses requested. More than 200 witnesses are expected to speak during the trial, including Maradona's daughters and some of his former partners.

A medical report concluded that Maradona suffered from cardiac insufficiency and agonised for up to 12 hours. The document added that the former footballer did not receive adequate treatment for a patient in his condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024