Russian Forces Fire Missiles on Kharkiv: Four Injured and Infrastructure Damaged
Russian forces launched early Thursday missile strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, injuring four and causing infrastructure damage. Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed damage to a gas pipeline and broken windows, while Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported eight missile strikes, with air raid alerts persisting countrywide.
Russian forces launched a series of missiles early on Thursday on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, injuring at least four people and damaging infrastructure, local officials said. Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said four people had been injured, a gas pipeline had been damaged and many windows had been broken.
Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said eight missiles had been fired at the city, a frequent Russian target in recent weeks. A community just north of the city had also been hit. In the aftermath of the strikes, air raid alerts remained in force throughout the country.
