Russian Forces Fire Missiles on Kharkiv: Four Injured and Infrastructure Damaged

Russian forces launched a series of missiles early on Thursday on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, injuring at least four people and damaging infrastructure, local officials said. Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said four people had been injured, a gas pipeline had been damaged and many windows had been broken.

Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said eight missiles had been fired at the city, a frequent Russian target in recent weeks. A community just north of the city had also been hit. In the aftermath of the strikes, air raid alerts remained in force throughout the country.

