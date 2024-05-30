China's Diplomatic Push: Strengthening Ties with Arab States Amid Gaza Crisis

China wants to build up its relations with Arab states as a benchmark for maintaining world peace and stability, President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Thursday that also addressed the Gaza crisis.

China is ready to work with Arab nations to resolve hot spot issues in ways conducive to upholding fairness, justice and achieving long-term peace and stability, Xi said at the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, according to state media. War cannot continue indefinitely, justice cannot be permanently absent, and the "two-state solution" cannot be wavered arbitrarily, the Chinese leader said in remarks about the war in Gaza.

He was addressing the heads of state of Bahrain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Tunisia as well as foreign ministers from other Arab League nations. Beijing has repeatedly called for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli crisis as well as an immediate ceasefire and Palestinian membership of the United Nations - positions which align closely with those of Arab nations.

China will continue to support alleviating the humanitarian crisis, and post-war rebuilding in Gaza, Xi said. Xi also said China will host the second China-Arab States Summit in 2026.

China would also like to further cooperate with the Arab side on several fronts including building a larger-scale investment and finance landscape and deepen energy cooperation.

