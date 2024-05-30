Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Push: Strengthening Ties with Arab States Amid Gaza Crisis

President Xi Jinping announced China's intention to enhance its relationship with Arab states, emphasizing collaboration to resolve global conflicts and maintain peace. Addressing the Gaza crisis, Xi reiterated support for a two-state solution and committed to humanitarian aid and post-war rebuilding efforts in Gaza.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 08:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 08:51 IST
China's Diplomatic Push: Strengthening Ties with Arab States Amid Gaza Crisis
President Xi Jinping

China wants to build up its relations with Arab states as a benchmark for maintaining world peace and stability, President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Thursday that also addressed the Gaza crisis.

China is ready to work with Arab nations to resolve hot spot issues in ways conducive to upholding fairness, justice and achieving long-term peace and stability, Xi said at the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, according to state media. War cannot continue indefinitely, justice cannot be permanently absent, and the "two-state solution" cannot be wavered arbitrarily, the Chinese leader said in remarks about the war in Gaza.

He was addressing the heads of state of Bahrain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Tunisia as well as foreign ministers from other Arab League nations. Beijing has repeatedly called for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli crisis as well as an immediate ceasefire and Palestinian membership of the United Nations - positions which align closely with those of Arab nations.

China will continue to support alleviating the humanitarian crisis, and post-war rebuilding in Gaza, Xi said. Xi also said China will host the second China-Arab States Summit in 2026.

China would also like to further cooperate with the Arab side on several fronts including building a larger-scale investment and finance landscape and deepen energy cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Health Care Workers on the Frontline: WHO's New Curriculum for Revolutionize Infection Control

Investing in the Future: How Papua New Guinea is Prioritizing Children's Education for Sustainable Growth

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024