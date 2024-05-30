Russian Air Defences Down ATACMS Missiles and Drones Over Azov and Black Sea
Russian air defenses intercepted eight ATACMS missiles over the Sea of Azov and eight drones near Crimea's Black Sea region. Debris from downed missiles reportedly damaged two ferries near Kerch. The event underscores escalating tensions and defense measures in the region.
Russian air defences downed eight ATACMS missiles over the Sea of Azov and intercepted eight drones over the Black Sea near Crimea on Thursday, the TASS news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying.
A Russia-installed official in Crimea said earlier that missile debris damaged two ferries near the city of Kerch.
