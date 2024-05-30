Russian Air Defences Down ATACMS Missiles and Drones Over Azov and Black Sea

Russian air defences downed eight ATACMS missiles over the Sea of Azov and intercepted eight drones over the Black Sea near Crimea on Thursday, the TASS news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying.

A Russia-installed official in Crimea said earlier that missile debris damaged two ferries near the city of Kerch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)