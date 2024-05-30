Left Menu

Barber Held for Delayed Haircut at Officer's Residence

In Budaun, UP, barber Vinod Kumar was detained for arriving late to a police officer's house for a haircut. His brother revealed Vinod was busy with other clients. Authorities have initiated an investigation following the incident, with promises of action against those responsible.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 30-05-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 16:53 IST
A barber was kept in a lockup at a police station here for allegedly reaching late at a police officer's residence for a haircut, officials said on Thursday. The incident occurred when Circle Officer (CO) Sunil Kumar had called Vinod Kumar, a barber, at this residence for a haircut, they said. Talking to the media, the victim's brother Shiv Kumar said, ''Vinod was busy with other customers so he got a bit late in reaching the residence of the CO. A few hours later some police personnel came to our shop. They closed it and took Vinod to the Bisauli police station.'' ''They kept Vinod in the lock-up till Wednesday afternoon,'' he added.

Following the incident, the Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said that the matter has come to his notice and an investigation is underway. ''Action will be taken against the person responsible,'' Priyadarshi said.

